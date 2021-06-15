PSL 2021 Peshawar Vs Karachi Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 24th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 15, 2021. Here are the PSL 2021 Peshawar vs Karachi live stream details, how to watch PSL on TV in India, the Peshawar vs Karachi prediction and our pitch and weather report for this match.

PSL 2021: Peshawar vs Karachi preview

The middle two teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will go up against each other once again on Tuesday, June 15. Currently at the third place on the PSL 2021 table with four losses and four wins, Peshawar have eight points to their name. After a good start to their season saw them win three of their first four games, the side has come down a little, registering just one win in the last three matches. Having lost their last match to the lowly-ranked Multan Sultans, the team will hope to come back this game

Meanwhile, not far behind their competitors for this game, the Karachi Kings are at the 4th place on the table with six points. The team has managed to win three of their seven games and will be hoping to overtake Peshawar with a win in this game. The Peshawar vs Karachi head to head stands at 8-5 in favour of Peshawar Zalmi but the last three matches between the two sides have been won by the Kings, making this tussle an interesting one.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, and Umaid Asif

PSL 2021 Peshawar vs Karachi live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV, the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match will be televised in India on the Sony Ten 1 channel. Fans who wish to watch the PSL 2021 live stream in India can do so on the Sony LIV app and website. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live scores and updates will be available on the social media handles of the participating teams and on the PSL social media.

Peshawar vs Karachi pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover as per the Peshawar vs Karachi pitch and weather report.

Peshawar vs Karachi prediction

According to our Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Dream11 prediction, the Karachi Kings will win this match.

Note: The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

