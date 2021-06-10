PSL 2021 Peshawar Vs Lahore Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 17 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between the Lahore Qalandars and the Peshawar Zalmi on June 10. The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 11:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Peshawar vs Lahore prediction along with the Peshawar vs Lahore live stream details.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars preview

The Lahore Qalandars have emerged to be the most dominant team in the latest edition of the Pakistan League so far. After having played five matches in the competition, the side have only a solitary defeat to their name. Furthermore, they are currently the table-toppers of PSL 2021 and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the upcoming fixture. The Peshawar Zalmi also have had had an impressive run in PSL 2021, where they have won three out of their five fixtures. They currently find themselves at third place on the standings and a thumping win against the in-form Qalandars could do wonders for their confidence.

1-9 with the ball, 15 off 5 with the bat.@rashidkhan_19 ends Lahore's drought in the capital and earns a shiny trophy as Player of the Match.#HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/9Q690EQ5Xr — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 9, 2021

Peshawar vs Lahore head to head record

While the Lahore Qalandars seem to be in a better form in PSL 2021, the h2h record of the two sides favours the Peshawar Zalmi. The two teams have locked horns on 12 occasions in the franchise-based T20 competition. The Peshawar side have come out victoriously on 8 occasions, whereas Lahore have managed four wins.

Peshawar vs Lahore pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first. As for the weather, the conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the fixture with no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the game.

PSL 2021 live telecast and how to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering How to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the Peshawar vs Lahore live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Peshawar vs Lahore prediction

While the Peshawar Zalmi have a significant edge when it comes to the Peshawar vs Lahore head to head record, the Lahore Qalandars are expected to turn things around in their upcoming clash. Considering the present form and team combinations of the two sides. The Qalandars are expected to pocket the contest according to our Peshawar vs Lahore prediction. Moreover, looking at the star-studded line-ups of the two participating teams, a closely fought encounter is on the cards.

Image source: Peshawar Zalmi / Lahore Qalandars / Twitter