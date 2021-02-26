PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Peshawar Zalmi will take on the Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST (8:00 PM PST) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 26, 2021. Here are the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live stream details, how to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Young Pacer Muhammad Imran made his @thePSLt20 debut against the Sultans and impressed all with his skill and composure. @darensammy88 gave the youngster a signed ball as a token of appreciation for his outstanding debut.#ZKingdom #YellowStorm #Zalmi #Haier #ZALMIxHAIER pic.twitter.com/pytjUHZ6EF — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) February 25, 2021

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators preview

After the initial hiccup of some players testing positive for the coronavirus, the PSL 2021 has gotten underway without any further incidents. The two teams for this match, Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators have both had less than ideal starts to their PSL 201 campaigns. Peshawar Zalmi started off with a loss against the Lahore Qalandars but bounced back with a close win over the Multan Sultans which saw them make 197 in 20 overs. They are now in 4th place with 2 points.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators have not managed a single win at the tournament so far and will be looking to break their winless streak in this game. The star-studded lineup has failed to impress after losing consecutive matches against the Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars. The 2019 champions are in last place on the table with 0 points to their name.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis (replacing Chris Gayle), Hassan Khan (replacing Dale Steyn)

PSL 2021 live in India: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live stream details

The PSL live telecast in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL and the teams concerned in order to get the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators live scores and updates.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the PSL 2021 matches that have taken place at this venue, we expect this match to go up to 170-180 runs. On average, 4 wickets have fallen per innings in the PSL 2021 games as of now, meaning that the pitch will provide some help to the bowlers as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match and dry, cloudless conditions that should help the spinners a little.

Image Credits: Quetta Gladiators Twitter

