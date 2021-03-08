PSL 2021 Postponement Fallout Continues, PCB's Top Medical Officer Tenders Resignation

After facing embarrassment over the news of the 2021 PSL postponement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suffered yet another setback after the head of their medical panel resigned due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases during this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) tournament. The PSL 2021 started on February 20 but recently, the PCB announced that 6 players and 1 support staff member tested positive for COVID-19, although the board did not reveal the identity of players.

PSL 2021: Problems continue to mount for PCB

According to a PTI report, Dr. Sohail Saleem has submitted his resignation to chairman Ehsan Mani as an inquiry will be made into the fiasco. The report stated that the PCB spokesperson confirmed the news about Dr. Saleem's resignation but no decision has been taken on its acceptance yet. The source further said that fingers were pointed at Dr. Saleem soon after the board had to postpone the event.

The source added that the PCB top officials are feeling the heat due to the questions being asked over the various loopholes in the bio-secure bubble. For that matter, even Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the patron-in-chief of the board, had conveyed his displeasure over the abrupt postponement of the league, which has dented Pakistan cricket's image worldwide.

Alex Hales breakfast controversy

Apart from dealing with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the PCB also received criticism over the poor quality of food arrangement during the PSL 2021. England cricketer Alex Hales recently shared an image on his social media account of the food offered to him for breakfast. The Alex Hales breakfast image on his Instagram story included two eggs and a toast. However, what was really astonishing is that the quality of the eggs was really poor.

PSL 2021 latest news: No insurance cover for pandemic

In the PSL 2021 latest news, PCB Director Media Samiul Hassan Burney recently stated that the PSL 2021 insurance policy does not cover pandemics. He also added that even though the insurance companies are not willing to cover pandemics, the PCB still has a “general insurance” for players who participated in the PSL 2021 season.

PSL postponement: PSL vs IPL clash likely to take place

While the recent reports indicated about the PSL 2021 not having insurance cover from the pandemic, there were earlier reports which indicated that the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 season might be organised in May this year. If the season does move to May, then there are chances that the PSL vs IPL clash is likely to take place.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released the entire schedule for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season as per which the tournament is set to be played between April 9 and May 30. If the PSL matches will clash with the second half of the IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, several cricketers like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi among others who participate in both leagues will have to choose one tournament over the other.

