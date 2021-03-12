PSL 2021 Postponement Might Make PCB Request BCCI Secretary Jay Shah For No Asia Cup 2021

Cricket fans across Pakistan were eager and excited to see cricketers from all across the world battle it out in the PSL 2021. However, the tournament had to be stopped mid-season after 14 matches amid 6 players and 1 support staff member testing COVID-19 positive across the PSL teams and other officials related to the tournament started to surface. The PSL postponement handed Pakistan cricket a major setback with people starting to question the credibility of Pakistan Cricket to organize events.

The PSL postponement messed up the whole schedule with the PCB planning to resume the competition soon. It was earlier reported that the PCB was looking at 3 windows in 2021 to play the remaining 20 matches. However, the international schedule of the Pakistan national team acts as a major barrier. Such situations have led the PSL 2021 franchises and organizers come to an understanding that the tournament will now resume in the month of June.

PSL latest news: PCB to cancel Asia Cup for completing PSL 2021?

With the Asia Cup also slotted to kickstart in the same time frame, the new reported dates for the PSL 2021 might clash with the Asia Cup. According to PTI, Ehsan Mani, the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, who has the support of Pakistan premier Imran Khan, has gone to mention how the PCB is against the organizing of the Asia Cup T20 this time around and rather focused on completing the PSL 2021. The PCB chairman has been reported to share the message to all the franchise owners in the PSL last week.

A PCB source has reported that Mani was involved in a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Super League franchise owners where the PCB chairman revealed how PCB is looking to cancel the Asia Cup and play out the remaining PSL 6 matches. Ehsan Mani also went on to mention how the new dates of the Asia Cup could relatively be discussed by all the members of the Asian Cricket Council during their next scheduled meeting. The PCB source was quoted as saying, "Mani made it clear that there was little possibility of the tournament being held this year and it would be moved to 2023 due to the commitments of the participating teams."

The PCB and the 6 franchises have unanimously agreed to aim to reschedule the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League 6 matches in June 2021 in Karachi#PSL6 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 11, 2021

The source also claimed that it is impossible for the PCB chairman to reschedule the national's team matches against South Africa which are to be played in April since they have good relations with their administration and would like to reciprocate their gesture recently of coming to Pakistan for a full tour by sending their full-strength team to South Africa.

However, while June seems to be the only month when the PSL could be held, it is likely that Mani would have to approach his BCCI counterpart and secretary Jay Shah. Jay Shah is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is responsible for ensuring that events such as Asia Cup take place. With Mani reportedly having a good rapport with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at the ICC front, perhaps Shah might be convinced to scrap the Asia Cup. India themselves could be forced to send a second string team for a tournament which needs its venue finalised as well.

In other PSL latest news, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has requested Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the PCB in settling the PSL 2021 controversy. Akhtar accused the PCB of incompetency in his YouTube channel. With no official information on the PSL yet, it is only a matter of time before PCB gets in touch with Jay Shah or any other BCCI officials to discuss the future of the Asia Cup.