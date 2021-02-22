PSL 2021 Qalandars Vs Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch Report And Karachi Weather Forecast

The Lahore Qalandars will take on the Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan on February 22, 2021. Here are the Qalandars vs Gladiators live streaming details, where to watch the PSL live telecast in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Karachi weather forecast.

PSL 2021: Qalandars vs Gladiators preview

With the 6th season of the Pakistan Super League now underway, the Lahore Qalandars and the Quetta Gladiators will face off for their second match of the series this Monday. After a close loss to the Karachi Kings denied them what would have been their maiden tournament win last year, the Qalandars have gotten off to a winning start this season. The side defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of 2021, successfully chasing Zalmi's total of 140 with none balls remaining. They are in second place on the table behind the Karachi Kings with two points.

On the other hand, we have the Quetta Gladiators, the 2019 champions, who had a pretty humbling end in 2020 after finishing 5th among the 6 teams on the table. The Gladiators have not gotten off the best start in the tournament this time around either, having gone down to the defending champions in the inaugural match of the season. The side put up just 121 runs after being bowled out in 18.2 overs and were defeated by the Kings in just 13.5 overs. They are at the last place on the table.

PSL 2021 live in India: Qalandars vs Gladiators live streaming details

After a long time, fans can watch the Pakistan Super League live on TV in India. The 2021 edition of the tournament will be telecast live in the country and will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network. The Qalandars vs Gladiators live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the Qalandars vs Gladiators live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

PSL 2021: Qalandars vs Gladiators pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the 3 PSL 2021 games that have taken place at this venue so far, we can see that the pitch will be very conducive to bowlers, who have managed to take an average of 6-7 wickets per innings so far. Batsmen will have to work hard to come by runs, but should be able to do so if they stick around. Teams chasing have won all three matches at the PSL 2021 as of now. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game and very dry weather conditions.

Image Credits: Lahore Qalandars Twitter

