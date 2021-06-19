PSL 2021 Quetta Vs Karachi Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 29 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings on Saturday, June 19. The upcoming match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 6:30 p.m (IST). Here’s a look at the Quetta vs Karachi pitch and weather report, Quetta vs Karachi prediction along with the PSL 2021 Quetta vs Karachi live stream details.

Quetta vs Karachi preview

Both Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have struggled to win matches on a consistent basis in the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators are currently the wooden spooners of the competitions after having managed to secure only two wins from nine games. While the Karachi Kings have been able to win four matches from nine fixtures, they are languishing at the penultimate position on the points table. The upcoming fixture is a significant opportunity for the two teams to accumulate crucial winning points at this juncture of the tournament.

Quetta vs Karachi head to head

The Quetta vs Karachi head to head record favours the Quetta Gladiators. The two teams have battled it out in 11 matches so far in the franchise-based competition, in which Quetta have emerged victoriously on 7 occasions, whereas the Karachi team has 4 wins to their name. However, the Karachi Kings have a slight edge based on their current form. As per our Quetta vs Karachi prediction, the Karachi Kings are expected to go over Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming fixture.

Quetta vs Karachi pitch and weather report

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

The weather conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius during the game.

PSL 2021 Quetta vs Karachi live stream and how to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering how to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 Quetta vs Karachi live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Note: The Quetta vs Karachi prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Quetta Gladiators Instagram