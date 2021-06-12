PSL 2021 Quetta Vs Peshawar Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the previously postponed 2021 season is all set to take place between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi on June 12. The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League is set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, starting from 9:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s a look at the Quetta vs Peshawar pitch and weather report, Quetta vs Peshawar prediction along with the PSL 2021 Quetta vs Peshawar live stream details.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi preview

At the time of writing this report, the Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the table. In spite of having a star-studded lineup this year, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side has visibly struggled in terms of overall team combination. The team could only manage to win a single encounter during their first leg of the Pakistan Super League. With the competition moving to the UAE, they have a significant chance of staging a miraculous turnaround.

The Peshawar Zalmi faced an anguishing 10-run loss against the Lahore Qalandars in their opening fixture after the resumption of PSL 2021. They have a number of proven players of the format like Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, David Miller and Wahab Riaz in their side. While they have had a slow start to their campaign, they have the firepower to make a thumping comeback. The clash between the two star-studded teams promises to be a blockbuster one.

Quetta vs Peshawar head to head stats

There is very little to separate from the two teams when we look at the Quetta vs Peshawar head to head stats. After having battled it out in 16 matches in the Pakistan Super League, both teams have claimed 8 wins each. It remains to be seen which side takes a lead by winning their clash on Saturday.

Quetta vs Peshawar pitch and weather report and weather forecast

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

As for the weather, the conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. Clear skies are expected throughout the fixture with no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

PSL 2021 live telecast and how to watch PSL on TV in India

The PSL 2021 live telecast in India will be covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering How to watch PSL on TV in India, the upcoming matches will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 channel. For the PSL 2021 Quetta vs Peshawar live stream, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates will also be available on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Quetta vs Peshawar prediction

According to our Quetta vs Peshawar prediction, the Peshawar Zalmi are expected to go over their opposition in their forthcoming encounter. While both teams have won an identical number of matches against each other, the Peshawar team have a slight advantage, considering their current form. However, the Quetta Gladiators are also expected to give them a tough fight.

Note: The Quetta vs Peshawar prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Peshawar Zalmi Instagram