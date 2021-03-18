PSL 2021 Set To Be Favoured, PCB Not To Wait For Jay Shah's Pending Call On Asia Cup

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was halted abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak in the participating teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to postpone the franchise-based T20 competition to ensure the safety of the players and officials. According to the latest reports, the franchises have agreed to conduct the remaining matches in June. However, the dates could clash with the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2021.

PSL latest news: PCB to favour PSL 2021 over Aisa Cup?

In the PSL latest news, it is likely that the tournament could recommence from May 23 and it could stretch till June 20. This could put the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup in jeopardy since the tournament is also slated to be held around the same period. According to Cricket Pakistan, the six franchises in their meeting with the PCB agreed to have the matches in June, and the players will be put under quarantine towards late May.

According to PTI, Ehsan Mani, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who has the support of Pakistan premier Imran Khan, has gone to mention how the PCB is against the organizing of the Asia Cup T20 this time around and rather focused on completing the PSL 2021. While the BCCI secretary and the president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah is yet to comment on the matter, it is to be believed that the Pakistan Cricket Board are keen on giving preference to their T20 tournament.

With Pakistan having a busy cricketing calendar ahead, June is the only suitable timeframe where they can conduct the remaining matches of PSL. It is likely that Mani will have to approach Jay Shah regarding this matter, as the BCCI secretary will be responsible for conducting the Asia Cup after taking over as the president of the Asian Cricket Council.

IPL 2021 schedule

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. IPL 2021 full schedule -

