PSL 2021 Teams Snub International Cricket, Want PCB To Reschedule Event For April Or June

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was considered as one of the most anticipated cricket tournaments by many, as several overseas T20 stalwarts like Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Dale Steyn, Rashid Khan and many more were scheduled to play alongside Pakistani superstars. However, the competition had to be halted abruptly after just 14 matches due to the coronavirus outbreak in the participating teams. This move has had a major impact on the stakeholders of the league, especially the team owners.

PSL postponement: Franchises want the PCB to schedule remaining matches in April or June

While several team owners have already expressed their displeasure with the postponement of the Pakistan Super League, Saj Sadiq of PakPassion.net has suggested that they want the Pakistan Cricket Board to conduct the remaining fixtures somewhere in April or June. However, the cricket board could find themselves in a spot of bother after this latest development, as Pakistan are slated to tour Zimbabwe and South Africa during the same time.

Interestingly, the last season of the league also had to be postponed after the league stage matches due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The organizers will have to counter a number of challenges when the PCB decides to resume the tournament. With foreign players flying in from different corners, they will have to ensure the potency of their bio-bubble.

It was also reported that a non-playing member was allowed to leave the bubble after testing positive for coronavirus during PSL 2021. Moreover, the Pakistani media has also claimed that hotels where the players were stationed during the league, staged weddings on their premises during the league. The edition has been marred by a number of controversies, and such incidents have put the PCB under the scanner. It remains to be seen if they give priority to their franchise-based T20 competition over their international fixtures.

Reports state Pakistan Super League franchises have asked the PCB to hold the remaining matches of the PSL either in April or June, even at the cost of rescheduling Pakistan's tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe

The PSL postponement news has not gone down well with the franchises, and they want the cricket board to conduct the matches without much of a delay. However, if they decide to resume the matches in the April, several notable names like Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan, Dan Christian and more could miss the PSL matches as they will be in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The Board of Control for Cricket in India recently announced the dates for IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the cash-rich league will commence on April 9, and the final will be played on May 30.

PSL postponed with immediate effect

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021

The Pakistan team are scheduled to travel to South Africa to compete in seven limited-overs matches. The two cricketing nations will battle it out in three ODIs, and the 50-over series will be followed by four T20I encounters. According to the Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 schedule, the 1st ODI of the series will be played on April 2 in SuperSport Park, Centurion.

