PSL 2021 To Resume From June 1, Final On June 20: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced to conduct the remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from June 1, a day after the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board of Governors (BoG) of PCB held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the findings of an investigation on how players got infected during PSL 6 in March. At the meeting, PCB members not only acknowledged the failures but also agreed to resume the sixth edition of the tournament from June 1.

PCB to outsource bio-bubble management

According to a press release issued by PCB, the remaining 20 matches will be held in Karachi’s National Stadium, which has been decided after consultations with franchises. PCB will outsource the management of the biosecure bubble to a private company. All matches will be held in the evening at 8 pm, except for double-headers, when the first match will start at 5 pm and the second match at 10 pm. Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will lock horns against each other on June 1.

“The BoG discussed and debated the panel’s findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken. The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants,” PCB said in the release.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect last month after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who had asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the matter immediately.

(Image Credit: AP)