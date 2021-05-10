PSL 2021 Update: PCB Officials Want UAE To Host Matches For Getting 'Extra Allowances'

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) that got underway in the country in February, was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect after several players and members of the staff across franchises tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, there has been a lot of curiosity over the possible resumption of PSL 2021. Now, according to a recent report by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clearly informed the franchises that June is the only window to conduct the remainder of PSL 2021.

PSL 2021 to be played from June 1-20 in UAE: Reports

According to the report, sources have told that if Pakistan's premier T20 league doesn't get underway in June, the only option the PCB would be left with will be to cancel the tournament which would lead to huge financial losses. The report also states that the remaining PSL 2021 matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled to be played on June 20. Furthermore, all six franchises have requested the board to shift the remaining matches to UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.

On Friday, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan were involved in a meeting with PSL franchises where they discussed the future of the competition. The PCB has got the green signal from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to shift the remaining PSL 2021 matches to the UAE. Meanwhile, franchises are confused between Abu Dhabi and Dubai as to where the tournament should be held. While some believe that COVID-19 SOPs are strictly adhered to in Abu Dhabi, others are batting for the matches to be played in Dubai.

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

Sources have further revealed that PSL 2021 franchises are ecstatic after PCB accepted their request to move PSL 2021 to the UAE. As per the sources, franchises believe that holding matches in Karachi due to the worsening COVID-19-19 situation is not possible. Moreover, some board officials are also happy over this proposal, as it would result in a foreign trip, as well as, allowances.

UAE coronavirus cases

The UAE coronavirus cases count reached 536,017 after 1,572 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday. Three people lost their battle with the ungodly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,613. As many as 1,560 people recovered on Sunday, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 516,329.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2021

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are currently involved in a two-match Test series. While Babar Azam's men won the first Test and took a 1-0 lead, the second Test is currently underway with Pakistan holding a firm grip over the game. Notably, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 three-match T20I series was won by the Men in Green, 2-1.

Just like PSL 2021, IPL suspension comes midway

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between KKR and RCB got postponed after two of the KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, tested positive for COVID. Later, three people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As KKR played their previous match against Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine. The IPL suspension announcement was made after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals.

This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Match 31 between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got cancelled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the competition with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them. It will be interesting to see when how the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI stages the remainder of the IPL 2021 in a packed international cricketing calendar.

