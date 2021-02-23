PSL 2021 Zalmi Vs Sultans Live: Where To Watch In India, Karachi Pitch And Weather Report

Peshawar Zalmi will take on the Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the PSL 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM PST) from the National Stadium, Karachi on February 23, 2021. Here are the Zalmi vs Sultans live streaming details, how to watch PES vs MUL live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Karachi weather forecast.

Captain cool had a party on the pitch for sure. Good job, Riz 👏🏼 #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6 I #IUvMS pic.twitter.com/NHVTxQnxAP — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2021

PSL 2021: Zalmi vs Sultans preview

Tuesday's Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans game will afford either team their first shot at a win in the Pakistan Super League 2021. Peshawar Zalmi will be coming into this game on the back of a 4-wicket loss against the Lahore Qalandars. The experienced Peshawar batting lineup fell apart under attack from the Qalandars bowling lineup, with Ravi Bopara's 50 off 44 being the highest score for the side. The side's 140-run total proved to be too little for the bowlers to defend, despite some good spells from Wahab Riaz and Saqib Mahmood.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans faced a close loss to Islamabad United in their first game of the PSL 2021. The Sultans fell 3 wickets (6 balls) short of defending their 150-run target. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan had a special outing as he put on 71 with very little support from the rest of his squad. Carlos Brathwaite and Shahid Afridi took two wickets each as they got their side close to a win. Multan Sultans are now at the 4th place on the table with Peshawar below them at the 5th place and the Quetta Gladiators at the bottommost place.

PSL 2021 live in India: Zalmi vs Sultans live streaming details

After a long time, fans can watch the Pakistan Super League live on TV in India on the Sony Sports Network. The Zalmi vs Sultans live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the PES vs MUL live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

PSL 2021: Zalmi vs Sultans pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the PSL 2021 games that have taken place at this venue so far, we can see that the pitch will be very conducive to bowlers, who have managed to take an average of 6-7 wickets per innings so far. Batsmen will have to work hard to come by runs, but should be able to do so if they stick around. Teams chasing have won all matches at the PSL 2021 as of now. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game and very dry weather conditions.

