PSL 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 In India, UK & Australia?

The seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 is all set to commence on January 27, with the Karachi Kings set to take on the Multan Sultans in the first match. The competition will return to Pakistan after the sixth edition of the T20 tournament was moved to the UAE due to COVID.

PSL 2022 will be played in two phases, with Karachi's National Stadium set to host the first 15 matches. Meanwhile, the remaining 19 games, the playoffs and the final will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Here is a look at how to watch Pakistan Super League in India, the UK and Australia, and the PSL live streaming details.

How to watch Pakistan Super League in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pakistan Super League in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Six SD/HD. As for the PSL live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live updates and scores of all matches can be tracked on the official social media handles of the PSL.

How to watch PSL 2022 live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch PSL 2022 matches can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sky Sports Cricket, while there will be no live stream option.

PSL live streaming details in Australia

Australian fans can watch all Pakistan Super League 2022 games on Fox Sports. Meanwhile, the PSL live streaming will be available on Tapmad TV.

PSL 2022 schedule

The month-long T20 tournament will kick off with reigning champions Multan Sultans taking on the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. The game will begin live at 8:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are the other four teams that are participating in the seventh edition of the PSL. The tweet below contains the schedule of all the 30 league matches before the playoffs begin on February 23.