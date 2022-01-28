PSL 2022: QUE Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Match number two ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022 will see the Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Quetta Gladiators has a poor PSL 2021 outing and will look to turn things around this time and put up a strong display. Their opponents Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are currently dealing with personnel concerns as Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali are not available having tested COVID positive. With both teams wanting to start their campaigns on a strong note, an enthralling contest beckons us here tonight.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Squads

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmed, Ahsan Ali

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris

PSL: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar ZalmiProbable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators XI

Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Daniel Lawrence, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Ashir Qureshi

Peshawar Zalmi XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (WK), Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik (C), Mohammad Haris, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Matt Parkinson, Mohammad Umar

Match Details

Match: QUE vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 28th January 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

We can expect a low-scoring game at the National Stadium. The new ball is likely to swing and there will be quite some turn on offer for the spinners. Fielding first will be on the mind as teams will love to chase given the dew factor. A score of 150 is expected to par at the venue.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction - 1

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Duckett (VC), Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik (C), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, James Faulkner, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matt Parkinson, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs PES Dream11 Prediction - 2

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain (VC)

Image: PSL