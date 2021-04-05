PSL 6 Bio-bubble Was Breached On Multiple Occasions, Finds PCB Committee

Pakistan Super League (PSL) bio-bubble was breached on several occasions during the course of the sixth edition of the tournament, according to an independent committee formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). News agency PTI on Monday reported that the two-member committee, constituted by the PCB to find how players got infected during the latest edition of PSL, has said that the bio-bubble created to keep all stakeholders safe was breached on multiple occasions. The report has been submitted to PCB chief Ehsan Mani, who will now study the findings and share them with other members of the board.

According to PTI, the two-member committee, who submitted their report on March 31, has not blamed any particular player or individual for the breach. However, the committee did say that the breach happened in Karachi. The committee has reportedly made recommendations to the board on how they can ensure a safe bio-bubble when the PSL 6 resumes.

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect last month after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the matter immediately.

PSL 6 to resume in June?

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, there is a strong possibility that the remainder of the PSL 2021 will be played in June this year. If that happens, the remaining 20 matches of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament will have to take place without affecting the international window as PSL doesn’t get a special concession from the ICC as the IPL does. However, with massive stakes at play, it is highly likely that PCB will resume PSL 6 before the end of 2021.

