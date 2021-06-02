PSL 6 Players Tagged With Bluetooth Trackers To Maintain Sanctity Of Bio-secure Bubbles?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) players have reportedly been tagged with a Bluetooth device to ensure the sanctity of bio-secure bubbles is maintained. According to Cricket Pakistan, players have been given the tracker by a company that is responsible for ensuring safe bio-bubbles in the league. The device will have to be worn by cricketers during the entire course of their stay in the UAE. PSL organisers and UAE's Ministry of Health will be able to track the movements of players and support staff, who have been given the device.

PSL 6, which was earlier scheduled to start on June 1, has been postponed again due to COVID-19 restrictions in the UAE. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with franchise owners, where it informed that the remainder of the league will now begin on June 7. The PCB informed that 16 production crew members from India have not been granted permission as of yet, which has caused the delay in the start of the tournament. The UAE government is expected to take a decision on the matter on June 2.

PSL 6 was moved to the UAE last month after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the resumption of the remainder of the tournament. Earlier this year, PSL 6 was suspended following a breach of bio-secure bubbles while the league was being held in Pakistan between February and March. The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19.

The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the cricketing affairs of the country for immediate course correction. The investigation revealed that PSL 6 bio-bubble was compromised on several occasions, however, the report did not blame any particular player or staff member for the breach.

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)

