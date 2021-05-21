PSL 6 To Go Ahead As Planned After PCB Receives All Necessary Approvals From UAE Govt

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received all necessary approvals from the UAE government to conduct the remainder of PSL 6 matches in the Kingdom. According to PCB, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches will be held in the UAE as scheduled. PCB informed that it has received all permissions from the UAE government to stage the remaining PSL 6 matches. PCB also expressed its gratitude towards the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for showing support. This is not the first time PSL is being held in the UAE as entire seasons up until 2020 were played in the country due to security reasons.

"We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go. We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

Why was PSL 6 postponed?

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. The PSL postponement news had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who asked for an investigation to be held into the matter. Akhtar even called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to leave aside important national commitments and look into the cricketing affairs of the country for the immediate course correction.

The investigation revealed that PSL 6 bio-bubble was compromised on several occasions, however, the report did not blame any particular player or staff member for the breach. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in India.

