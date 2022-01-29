PSL Dream11 Team Prediction: KAR Vs QUE Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming And More

Karachi Kings are up against Quetta Gladiators in match no. 4 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League(PSL) 2022, at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 29. Both teams head into Saturday’s match after suffering defeats in their respective campaign openers. Karachi started the season by losing to Multan Sultan in the tournament opener on January 27, while Quetta faced a defeat by five wickets at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Match Preview and Team News

Meanwhile, both teams will be looking to win on Saturday and earn their maiden victories, having the services of some of the best T20 cricketers in their squads. Sharjeel Khan scored 43 runs off 31 balls for Karachi against Multan and he will be a key player for Karachi on Saturday alongside skipper Babar Azam. Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi will also be a key member of the team as he starred with the ball by returning with the figures of 2/17 in 3.2 overs against Multan.

At the same time, Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali will be two key batters for Quetta in Saturday’s clash, as they hit individual knocks of 97 runs off 62 balls and 73 runs off 46 balls respectively against Peshawar. The Quetta bowling line-up will be led by Sohail Tanvir, who will be accompanied by Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, and James Faulkner. Nawaz was the highest wicket-taker for the team against the Zalmi.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Dream11 Predictions

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy Team: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Will Smeed, Ahsan-Ali (vc), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam(c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed©(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India, who want to watch the live broadcast of the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiator, can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. Sony Six SD/HD will telecast the match live on TV, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST from the National Stadium in Karachi.

(Instagram Image: @thepsl)