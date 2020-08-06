PSL Franchises Dented After Receiving ₹1.33 Cr Lesser From Central Revenue Pool This Year

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) has evolved quickly and has become a tournament which many fans really look forward to, every year. However, the PSL 2020 came to a halt in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament had to be sidelined after a few matches were played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure to the coronavirus. However, with the situation deteriorating in Pakistan, the PCB had to postpone the PSL 2020.

PSL franchise suffer huge losses despite league taking place in Pakistan

The PSL 2020 was the first edition of the league to be entirely played in Pakistan. With the PSL 2020 being played in Pakistan, the franchises were expecting that bringing the league to the country will be financially beneficial for them. However, they were left disappointed after going through the initial unaudited accounts.

According to cricketpakistan.com.pk, the entire revenue generated by PSL 2020 is PKR 2,167,794,749 (₹96,88,64,319.27). PCB’s share from this figure is PKR 627,612,185 (₹28,05,02,133) while the total franchises share is PKR 1,540,182,564 (₹68,83,62,185). There are six franchises in total in the PSL 2020.

Hence, each franchise will receive PKR 256,697,094 (₹11,47,11,715) from the central revenue pool, which is PKR 30,000,000 (₹1,34,06,273) less than last year’s share. The fact that franchises suffered losses despite PSL 2020 being arranged in Pakistan is a concerning issue for the PCB. Recently, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had also claimed that PSL is facing an economic crisis.

The same publication also reported that all the PSL franchises are united in demanding the PCB to bring about a change in the 'non-profitable' financial model existing at moment or the tournament's survival could definitely under greater threat than previously perceived.

Shoaib Akhtar makes huge claim about PSL

Shoaib Akhtar said that the PSL is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams. Appearing on a television show, Akhtar also claimed he didn't see the Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place for the next 16 to 18 months. The 'Rawalpindi Express' said that he knows people wouldn't like to hear it but some owners are looking to sell their franchises. He added that he would be more than happy to provide financial and non-monetary support to keep the PSL alive and to thrive.

IMAGE COURTESY: PSL TWITTER