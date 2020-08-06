PSL's Survival Threatened As Franchises Unite Against PCB For Loss-making Financial Model

Pakistan was set to host the entirety of the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) season earlier this year. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis enforced a delay to the tournament just before the playoffs stage. The occasion, nonetheless, was a remarkable one for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as it became the first PSL season ever to be entirely held in its home country, considering PCB’s recent announcement of hosting remaining matches in Pakistan itself sometime later this year. While the return of PSL to Pakistan was dubbed as a means to solve the financial dilemmas of the franchises, apparently, some of the troubles seem to have persisted.

Franchises ask for a review of PSL ownership model from PCB

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, PSL franchise owners are asking the PCB to review the league’s financial and ownership model. Quite recently, the franchises sent an e-mail to the PCB which stated that while the board is earning profits under the new model, the franchises themselves are losing money despite investing millions into their respective teams. The owners also stated that going forward, either PCB chairman Ehsan Mani or CEO Wasim Khan will be addressing the future meetings between the board and PSL.

Some sources close to the publication also claimed that PCB officials have put the entire PSL tournament ‘under threat’ due to their adopted stance. All six PSL franchises are currently not happy with the ownership model. In another letter by franchises to the PCB, the PSL team owners reportedly claimed that the board’s response to their concerns was “unprofessional” and they are united in their stand and demands for the board for the tournament's survival.

England vs Pakistan 2020 updates

In other news, the Pakistan cricket team is currently in England for a three-match Test series throughout August. The matches marks as a return of Pakistan into international cricket after a four-month hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test went underway on Wednesday, August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 2 of the England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test will commence on Thursday at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: PSL Twitter