PSL's Security Lapse Exposed As Guards Attempt To Sexually Abuse Girl Near Lahore Stadium

The attempted rape of a girl during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has once again demonstrated that security in the country is not as good as authorities claim it to be. In a shocking incident that took place during the recently-concluded seventh edition of the PSL - Pakistan's premier T20 competition, two private security guards tried to rape a girl after she lost her way out of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

According to ANI, the girl asked the guards for help but they took advantage of the situation and took her to a remote place, where they attempted to sexually abuse her. After the girl began crying for help, her father and brother, who were nearby and looking for her, arrived at the scene, reported ANI, citing a report from The Pakistan Daily.

Over 2,400 women raped in Pakistan's Punjab in six months

According to a report published by the Punjab Information Commission of Pakistan in February this year, more than 2,439 women have been raped and killed in the province in the last six months. "In Lahore, the metropolitan city of Punjab, 400 women were raped and 2,300 were kidnapped during this period," the report stated.

Over 22,000 rape incidents have been reported in Pakistan in the last six years, with an average of 11 cases per day, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). The number of crimes against women has notably increased dramatically after the Imran Khan government took control of the nation. Pakistan's position in the Global Gender Gap Index has also slipped from 143 to 148 in the last four years of his rule.

Image: ANI/Representative