PSM Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 26 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 26 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Bohemian at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 10. Here is our PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction, PSM vs BCC Dream11 team, PSM vs BCC best team and PSM vs BCC player record.

PSM vs BCC match preview

Prague Spartans Mobilizers are not having the best of the tournament and are fourth in Group A. In the four matches played in the tournament, PSM have 1 win and 3 losses so far and will be looking to secure their second win versus Bohemian. The only win for the team came versus Brno Raiders while losing to Vinohrady CC and twice to Prague CC Kings so far.

This is the second match of the day for Bohemian after taking on table topper Prague CC Kings in their first fixture. Ahead of two fixtures Bohemian are currently third on the points table and will look to take the top spot by the end of the day by winning both their matches today with other results going in their favour. After losing to Vinohardy and Prague CC Kings in the first two fixtures, the team bounced back to beat Vinohardy in the return fixture after which they beat Brno Raiders. This should be a good contest to watch.

PSM vs BCC weather report

The weather will be sunny with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs making the PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PSM vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSM vs BCC player record

For Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Vaibhav Naukudkar and Santosh Bemmireddy have performed well so far and will be eager to continue their fine form in the tournament. For Bohemian CC, Saurabh Kakaria and Saqlain Mukhtar have performed well in the tournament. The team will depend on both players to perform really well in this fixture and help them win.

PSM vs BCC Dream11 team

PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSM vs BCC player record and as a result, the PSM vs BCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSM vs BCC Dream11 team and PSM vs BCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

