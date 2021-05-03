PSM Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 2 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Vinohrady at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here is our PSM vs VCC Dream11 prediction, PSM vs VCC Dream11 team, PSM vs VCC best team and PSM vs VCC player record.

PSM vs VCC match preview

With some T10 cricket experience under their belt, Prague Spartans Mobilizers will be looking to make an impact in the tournament. They began their ECS T10 Prague 2021 campaign against Vinohrady and will look to make a winning start by beating their much-fancied opponents. For Vinohrady, this is the second match of the day as they began their campaign versus Bohemian. They will look to win both the matches and hope to take top spot by the end of the day.

Speaking about the competition, 10 top teams who are split into two groups, will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. In Group A, Vinohrady CC and Bohemian will feaure alongside Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. In Group B, teams like Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks will take on each other.

PSM vs VCC weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match without any chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 7 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PSM vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSM vs VCC player record

Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain and Santosh Reddy were the top performers for Prague Spartans Mobilizers last season and once again, the team will look up to them to deliver good performance throughout the tournament. For Vinohrady, Ritik Tomar and skipper Siddarth Goud played well last season and will be looking to continue their fine form in the current tournament.

PSM vs VCC Dream11 team

PSM vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PSM vs VCC Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PSM vs VCC player record and as a result, the PSM vs VCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSM vs VCC Dream11 team and PSM vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

