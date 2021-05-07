PSV Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 18 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here is our PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction, PSV vs BRG Dream11 team, PSV vs BRG best team and PSV vs BRG player record.

PSV vs BRG match preview

This is the second match of the day for Prague Spartans Vanguards following their first fixture of the day against Prague Barbarians Vandals. By winning both the matches, the team has an opportunity to finish the day at the top of the points table if other results go in their favour. Speaking about their form in the tournament so far, the Vanguards are unbeaten in their group winning both their fixtures played in the tournament so far. They first knocked out Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets, following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule.

For Brno Rangers, this is the first math of the day and they will look to keep their unbeaten start intact. Currently, the Rangers are sitting at top of the points table after winning their opening two fixtures. In their opening game, they defeated United Cricket Club by seven runs after which they won their second match versus Prague Barbarians Vandals by 32 runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

PSV vs BRG weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chance of rain coming down before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 28 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PBV vs PSV Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PSV vs BRG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSV vs BRG player record

For Prague Spartans Vanguards, Arman Bhuiyan and Satyajit Sengupta have done well with ball and bat so far in the tournament and will be expected to be among runs and wickets in this match as well. For Brno Rangers, Dylan Steyn and Rahat Ali have started off well in the tournament and will be expected to do well in this match as well. Expect these four players to do well in the match.

PSV vs BRG Dream11 team

PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction, BRG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PSV vs BRG player record and as a result, the PSV vs BRG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs BRG Dream11 team and PSV vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

