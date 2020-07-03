PSV Vs KSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) will take on KSV Cricket (KSV) in the first semi-final match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 3 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction, PSV vs KSV Dream11 team and PSV vs KSV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Complaint Against Mumbai CA Filed In BCCI; Demanding Sanctions & Derecognition

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 preview

After 15 matches in the league stage, PSV won four out of five matches in the league stage with their only loss coming against the MTV Stallions. On the other hand, KSV Cricket just managed to make it to the knockouts winning two out of the five matches they played. They lost to the FDF in the last match of the league stage.

Also Read: Andy Flower Regrets Not Extending 2003 'Death Of Democracy' Campaign, KP Relationship

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 squad

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 squad : PSV

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Thanks And Motivates Indian Scribes On World Sports Journalists Day 2020

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 squad: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai.

Also Read: England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

PSV vs KSV Dream11 top picks

Here's our PSV vs KSV Dream11 top picks for the PSV vs KSV Dream11 game -

Adeel Ahmad

Gulraiz Mustafa

Shoaib Azam

Awal Khan Safi

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: PSV

Gulraiz Mustafa, Adeel Ahmad, Asad Sangari (WK), Awal Khan Safi, Sajid Jaberkhel, Matiullah Yousafzai, Nader Khan Rahmany, Imran Hafiz, Amin Zadran, Dawood Zadran, Zaheer Khan Jamali.

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction: PSV vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: KSV

Shoaib Azam Khan, Mussaddiq Ahmad, Sulaiman Kakar, Saied Sajad Sadat, Israr Khan, Finn Sadarangani, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Izatullah Dawlatzai (C), Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Muhammad Samiullah, Sharanya Sadarangani (WK).

PSV vs KSV Dream11 team

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction, PSV are favourites to win the match.

Note: The PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction,PSV vs KSV Dream11 top picks and PSV vs KSV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: KSV CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)