PSV Vs KSV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Match 36 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between PSV Hann Munden and Kummerfelder Sportverein at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction, PSV vs KSV Dream11 team, PSV vs KSV scorecard and PSV vs KSV opener.

PSV vs KSV match preview

PSV Hann Munden has one win and one loss from two matches played so far. They faced SC Europa in their opening two fixtures in which they lost the first match by 4 wickets. However, in the second match, the team bounced back to win the contest by 6 wickets. The team will want to win the fixture and climb the points table.

Kummerfelder Sportverein on the other hand is currently at the top of the points table having won all their four matches in the tournament so far. The team started their campaign with two wins over VFB Fallersleben by 17 runs and 59 runs respectively. In their next set of fixtures, they faced THCC Hamburg and overcame their opponent by 7 wickets and 145 runs respectively.

PSV vs KSV weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain is not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PSV vs KS Dream11 prediction

PSV vs KSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

PSV vs KSV player record

For PSV Hann Munden, the performance from Imran Hafiz and Safi Awalkhan will be the key players for the team in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them win the match. On the other hand, Kummerfelder Sportvereinsc will look up to Ahmes Mussadiq and Shoaib Azam, to do well for the team and keep their unbeaten run intact. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PSV vs KSV Dream11 team

PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction, KSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSV vs KSV player record and as a result, the PSV vs KSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs KSV Dream11 team and PSV vs KSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

