PSV Vs PBV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Preview

Match 29 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarian Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here is our PSV vs PBV Dream11 prediction, PSV vs PBV Dream11 team, PSV vs PBV best team and PSV vs PBV player record.

PSV vs PBV match prediction

Prague Spartans Vanguards are currently third on the points table with three wins and two losses from six matches so far. Speaking about the campaign so far, PSV started the competition with a win over Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule. They lost their match to Prague Barbarian Vandals by 3 runs after which they lost to Brno Rangers by 17 runs. The team then defeated Prague CC Rooks in their previous fixture to keep hold of the third spot.

Prague Barbarian Vandals, on the other hand, are second on the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches played so far. The team opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks, following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets. They lost to Brno Rangers by 32 runs after which they bounced back to beat Prague Spartans Vanguards by 3 runs.

They were handed a 10-wicket loss by Brno Rangers in the reverse fixture but they bounced back to win their previous match versus United CC. After being defeated in the previous fixture, Prague Spartans Vanguards will be looking to equal the scores, while Prague Barbarian Vandals will look to do the double over their opponents. This should be a good contest to watch.

PSV vs PBV weather report

The condition will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PSV vs PBV Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PSV vs PBV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSV vs PBV player record

The performance from Satyajit Sengupta and Arman Bhuiyan with bat and ball has been excellent for Prague Spartans Vanguards in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players will look to continue their fine performance and help the team climb the points table. For Prague Barbarian Vandals, Sabawoon Davizi and Amritpal Rai have done well so far in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches.

PSV vs PBV Dream11 team

PSV vs PBV Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs PBV Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSV vs PBV player record and as a result, the PSV vs PBV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs PBV Dream11 team and PSV vs PBV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode