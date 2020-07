PSV Vs PBVA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Prague Spartans Vanardds will face Prague Barbarian Vandals in their upcoming matchup of ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday, July 12. The PSV vs PBVA Dream11 match will be played at Scott Page Field in Prague. The PSV vs PBVA Dream11 match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is our PSV vs PBVA Dream11 team and PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction along with the PSV vs PBVA Dream11 top picks.

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PSV vs PBVA Dream11 team from squads

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PSV Probable XI

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Parth Bhalodiya, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Ghanshyam Kumar, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranti Venkataswamy, Prasanna Ganesan, Neeraj Tyagi

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PBVA Probable XI

Pradeep Balkrishnan, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy,, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PSV squad

Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Vineet Mahajan, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PBVA squad

Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Pradeep Gangappa, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman.

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction: PSV vs PBVA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ghanshyam Kumar

Batsmen: Pradeep Balkirishnan (Vice-captain), Pradeep Gangappa, Parth Bhalodiya (Captain)

All-rounders: Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy, Satyajit Sengupta, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Honey Gori

Bowlers: Prasanna Ganesan, Neeraj Tyagi, Uday Gali

PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction

PBVA start off as favourites to win the PSV vs PBVA live match.

Please note that the above PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction, PSV vs PBVA Dream11 team and PSV vs PBVA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSV vs PBVA Dream11 team, PSV vs PBVA Dream11 top picks and PSV vs PBVA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

