PSV Vs PCR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 5 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague CC Rooks at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 4. Here is our PSV vs PCR Dream11 prediction, PSV vs PCR Dream11 team, PSV vs PCR best team and PSV vs PCR player record.

PSV vs PCR match preview

This is the opening fixture in Group B and both teams will eye for a win in the ECS T10 Prague tournament. Prague Spartans Vanguards went winless in last year's edition and so making a winning start to the tournament will be crucial for them. They came third in the ECN Czech Super Series at Championship weekend and will look to take the positive from that finish and start on a bright note.

Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, are reigning Pro40 League Division 1 champion and the current team is supposed to be the second-string side which will look to spring a surprise or two under the leadership of Naveen Padmaraju, featuring many wily former Czech National Team Players including Rohit Deshmoyni. Speaking About the competition 10 top teams who are split into two groups will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. Group A comprises of Vinohrady CC, Bohemian Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Group B will comprise of Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks.

PSV vs PCR weather report

The condition will be cloudy during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

PSV vs PCR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSV vs PCR player record

For Prague Spartans Vanguards, the form of Satyajit Sengupta and my and skipper Neeraj Tyagi will be crucial for the team's success in the opening fixture. For Prague CC Rooks, Kasi Vishwanathan and Rohit Deshmoyni will be playing a crucial role with bat and ball respectively. Expect the above-mentioned players to do well in the opening fixture.

As per our PSV vs PCR Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PSV vs PCR player record and as a result, the PSV vs PCR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs PCR Dream11 team and PSV vs PCR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

