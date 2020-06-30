PSV Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) will be in action against SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 30 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, PSV vs SCE Dream11 team and PSV vs SCE Dream11 top picks.

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 preview

SCE will be playing their first match in the ECS Kummerfeld T10 campaign against PSV, who are playing their 4th match of the campaign. PSV won 2 of their 3 matches and are at the top of the table with 4 points

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 squad

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 squad: PSV

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 squad: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

PSV vs SCE Dream11 top picks

Adeel Ahmad

Israfeel Zazai

Ashish Sharma

Sahel Darwish

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: PSV

Asad Sangari, Sajid Jaberkhel, Imran Hafiz, Adeel Ahmad, Amin Zadran, Gulraiz Mustafa, Nader Khan Rahmany, Dawood Zadran, Awal Khan-Safi, Zaheer Khan Jamali, Wahid Muhammad.

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: PSV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: SCE

Izatullah Amini, Sahel Darwish, Rahimullah Khan, Ashish Sharma, Muhammad Khan Jr., Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Dev Rana, Vishal Thakar, Ghulam Akbar Dargey, Shabeer Ahmad.

PSV vs SCE Dream11 team

PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, PSV are favourites to win the match

Note: The PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, PSV vs SCE Dream11 top picks and PSV vs SCE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PSV vs SCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)