PSV Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

The 2nd quarterfinal match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between PSV Hann Munden and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 PM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 11. Here is our PSV vs SGH Dream11 prediction, PSV vs SGH Dream11 team, PSV vs SGH scorecard and PSV vs SGH opener.

PSV vs SGH match preview

PSV Hann Munden had a fantastic league stage campaign in which the team finished second in Group B with five wins and three losses from 8 matches in the tournament. They finished their campaign with a hattrick of wins on Thursday. The team defated THCC Hamburg in a doubleheader by 30 runs and 48 runs respectively, while in the final match of the day, the team overcame Kummerfelder Sportverein by 8 wickets.

SG Hameln on the other hand finished third with the same Win/Loss record. The team played their final three matches against First COntact and 1.Kieler HTC. They beat First Contact by 7 wickets and 9 wickets respectively, while 1.Kieler HTC was beaten by 35 runs. With a place in the semi-final up for grabs, both teams will leave no stone unturned to grab victory in this match. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

PSV vs SGH weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the PSV vs SGH Dream11 prediction.

PSV vs SGH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

PSV vs SGH player record

For PSV Hann Munden, the performance from Adeel Ahmad and Asad Sangari finished as the leading run-getters for the team in the league stage of the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them reach the semi-final. On the other hand, SG Hameln will look up to Muddassar Iqbal and Akila Rajapakshe to do well for the team and guide them to the semi-final spot. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

PSV vs SGH Dream11 team

PSV vs SGH Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs SGH Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSV vs SGH player record and as a result, the PSV vs SGH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs SGH Dream11 team and PSV vs SGH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

