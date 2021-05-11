PSV Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Preview

Match 31 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Spartans Vanguards and United CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here is our PSV vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PSV vs UCC Dream11 team, PSV vs UCC best team and PSV vs UCC player record.

PSV vs UCC match prediction

Prague Spartans Vanguards play Prague Barbarian Vandals in the first fixture of the day. Ahead of the first encounter, PSV occupied the third spot on the points table with three wins and two losses from six matches so far. Speaking about the campaign so far, PSV started the competition with a win over Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets, following which they managed to overcome the United CC challenge via the golden ball rule. They lost their match to Prague Barbarian Vandals by 3 runs after which they lost to Brno Rangers by 17 runs. The team then defeated Prague CC Rooks in their previous fixture to keep hold of the third spot.

United CC, on the other hand, are not having a great tournament either and they are placed at sixth on the points table. They have one win and five losses from six matches played so far. They will be desperately looking to register their second win and also climb up the points table by the end of the day. However, playing against Prague Spartans Vanguards will not be easy and so UCC will have to perform extremely well to upstage Prague Spartans Vanguards.

PSV vs UCC weather report

The condition will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the PSV vs UCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

PSV vs UCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

PSV vs UCC player record

The performance from Satyajit Sengupta and Arman Bhuiyan with bat and ball has been excellent for Prague Spartans Vanguards in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players will look to continue their fine performance and help the team climb the points table. For United CC, Ayush Sharma is the leading run-getter for the team, while in the bowling department Mustafa Nawab is leading the wicket charts. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's matches.

PSV vs UCC Dream11 team

PSV vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PSV vs UCC Dream11 prediction, PSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The PSV vs UCC player record and as a result, the PSV vs UCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PSV vs UCC Dream11 team and PSV vs UCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

