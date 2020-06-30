PSV Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

PSV Hann Munden (PSV) are all set to go up against VFB Fallersleben (VFB) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League on Tuesday, in what will be PSV Hann Munden's fifth and final league fixture. The PSV vs VFB live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the PSV vs VFB Dream11 team, PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction and PSV vs VFB Dream11 top picks.

PSV vs VFB Dream11 team and match schedule

🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪

*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*

VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany

*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020

PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction

PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction - PSV Hann Munden squad

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.

PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction - VFB Fallersleben squad

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra

Date - Tuesday, June 30

Start time - 8 PM IST

Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction: PSV vs VFB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – S Kannan

All-rounders – S Kumar Muthyala (VC), V Shetye, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

Batsmen – S Jan, A Ahmad (C), I Hafiz

Bowlers – S Siddiqui, Z Khan-Jamali, A Khan-Safi

PSV start off as favourites against VFB in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.

Please note that the above PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction, PSV vs VFB Dream11 team and PSV vs VFB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSV vs VFB Dream11 team and PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook