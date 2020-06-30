PSV Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

Quick links:
PSV Hann Munden (PSV) are all set to go up against VFB Fallersleben (VFB) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League on Tuesday, in what will be PSV Hann Munden's fifth and final league fixture. The PSV vs VFB live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the PSV vs VFB Dream11 team, PSV vs VFB Dream11 prediction and PSV vs VFB Dream11 top picks.
🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 30, 2020
*FIRST OF FOUR LIVE MATCHES TODAY FROM GERMANY*
VFB Fallersleben vs KSV Cricket @Cricket_Germany
*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VM5ciniXq1
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.
S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra
Date - Tuesday, June 30
Start time - 8 PM IST
Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Wicketkeeper – S Kannan
All-rounders – S Kumar Muthyala (VC), V Shetye, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran
Batsmen – S Jan, A Ahmad (C), I Hafiz
Bowlers – S Siddiqui, Z Khan-Jamali, A Khan-Safi
PSV start off as favourites against VFB in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.
