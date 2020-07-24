PT Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Pint Cricket Club will take on against Nightcliff Cricket Club in Match 12 of Darwin and District ODD 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The PT vs NCC match will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin and will commence at 7 AM (IST). Here is our PT vs NCC Dream11 team and PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction along with the PT vs NCC Dream11 top picks.

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction: Darwin and District ODD 2020 preview

The ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 commenced on June 13 and will be played till September 19. A total of 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament across four different venues - Marrara Cricket Ground, Nightcliff Oval, Tracy Village Oval and Cazaly’s Oval. The Darwin and District ODD 2020 50-overs competition is organised through a partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University.

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs NCC squads

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction: PT squad

John Flynn, Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Shishir Ramakrishna, Joel Logan, Raza Malik, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Joshua Neill, Daniel Lang, Jonathon Hewitson, Ben May, Nick Glinatsis, Simon Lavers, Tim Knox

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction: NCC squad

Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Philip Hull, Tom Pinson, Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Lachland Baird, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs NCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Martin Brown

Batsmen: Shishir Ramakrishna, Richard Oliver, Jhiah Baxter, Cameron Tonkin

All-rounders: Tim Garner (Vice-captain), Harry J Manenti, Jacob Thorne (Captain)

Bowlers: Joel Logan, Philip Hull, Tom Pinson

PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction

PT start off as favourites to win the PT vs NCC live match.

Please note that the above PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction, PT vs NCC Dream11 team and PT vs NCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The PT vs NCC Dream11 team, PT vs NCC Dream11 top picks and PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

