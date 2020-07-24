PT Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Pint Cricket Club will take on against Nightcliff Cricket Club in Match 12 of Darwin and District ODD 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The PT vs NCC match will be played at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin and will commence at 7 AM (IST). Here is our PT vs NCC Dream11 team and PT vs NCC Dream11 prediction along with the PT vs NCC Dream11 top picks.
ALSO READ | UAE T10 League Schedule, Live Streaming, All 'D10' Info As Cricket Returns In Middle East
The ongoing Darwin and District ODD 2020 commenced on June 13 and will be played till September 19. A total of 45 matches will be played throughout the tournament across four different venues - Marrara Cricket Ground, Nightcliff Oval, Tracy Village Oval and Cazaly’s Oval. The Darwin and District ODD 2020 50-overs competition is organised through a partnership between NT Cricket and Charles Darwin University.
John Flynn, Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Shishir Ramakrishna, Joel Logan, Raza Malik, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Joshua Neill, Daniel Lang, Jonathon Hewitson, Ben May, Nick Glinatsis, Simon Lavers, Tim Knox
Adi Dave, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Cameron Tonkin, Brady Baptist, Andrew Richards, James Dix, Michael Kudra, Philip Hull, Tom Pinson, Nachiket Sant, Ryan Dennis, Lachland Baird, Taj Glenn, Thomas Foley
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could potentially clash with Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in October: Report
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters likely to embrace 'virtual commentary' idea due to COVID-19: Report
PT start off as favourites to win the PT vs NCC live match.
ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects