PT Vs SD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern District CC will face Pint Cricket Club in the Darwin ODD this week. Southern Districts CC and Pint Cricket Club have had a decent run in T20 leagues in the past. Corey Kelly was the main man for Southern Districts when they met Pint Cricket Club in the semi-finals last season. Pint CC have added new players in their squad for the season which could work in their favour. Both sides look strong on paper and the match can be expected to be a tough one. The PT vs SD contest will commence on Sunday, August 2 at 9 AM. Fans can play the PT vs SD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the PT vs SD Dream11 prediction, PT vs SD Dream11 top picks and PT vs SD Dream11 team.

PT vs SD Dream11 team

PT vs SD Dream11 top picks

R Harvey (Captain) M Ninneman (Vice-captain) T Pemble N Akers M Ninneman N Boyd

Squads for the PT vs SD Dream11 team

PT vs SD Dream11 team: Southern Districts CC squad

D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman, N Boyd.

PT vs SD Dream11 team: Pint Cricket Club squad

Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Martin Brown, Shishir Ramakrishna, Jon Hewitson

PT vs SD Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Southern Districts CC : D Mylius, D Fry, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Hammond, L Markey, N Hangan, R Harvey, M Ninneman and T Pemble

: D Mylius, D Fry, K Voelkl, D Mullen, C Kelly, M Hammond, L Markey, N Hangan, R Harvey, M Ninneman and T Pemble Pint Cricket Club: J Flynn, B Abbas, S Lavers, T Garner, D Ramakrishna, M Brown, J Logan, D Lang, N Glintasis, T Grose and J Hewitson

PT vs SD Dream11 prediction

Our PT vs SD Dream11 prediction is that Southern Districts will win this match.

Note: The PT vs SD Dream11 prediction, PT vs SD Dream11 top picks and PT vs SD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PT vs SD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: ICC.com