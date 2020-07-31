PT Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Pint Cricket Club (PTC) are all set to face Waratah Cricket Club (WTC) in the second match of the day in the Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 1. The PT vs WCC live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction, PT vs WCC Dream11 team and PT vs WCC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: DDC Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD Live Match Info

PT vs WCC DReam11 prediction and preview

PT are currently 5th on the points table having won just 8 points from their 6 matches so far. On the other hand, WCC are currently second in the standings with 24 points from 6 matches. This contest is expected to be an entertaining one since the team winning the match will have a chance to move up the table and solidify their charge.

Also Read: Tom Banton Dismissed Again By Ireland's RSA Import Curtis Campher 2 Years Later: Watch

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC Dream11 team

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC Dream11 team: PT squad

John Flynn, Martin Brown, Tim Garner, Harry J Manenti, Bilal Abbas, Shishir Ramakrishna, Joel Logan, Raza Malik, Tom Grose, Richard Oliver, Joshua Neill, Daniel Lang, Jonathon Hewitson, Ben May, Nick Glinatsis, Simon Lavers, Tim Knox.

Also Read: Finnish Premier League T20 SKK Vs ECC Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch, Preview

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC Dream11 team: WCC squad

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna,S Madushan

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Sends Yet Another E-mail To BCCI For IPL 2020 Commentary Stint: Report

PT vs WCC Dream11 top picks

Joshua Neill

J Seymour

Udara Weerasinghe

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC playing XI

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC playing XI: PT

Martin Brown (WK), Tim Garner, Joshua Neill, John Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Jonathon Hewitson, Shishir Ramakrishna, Ben May, Joel Logan, Nick Glinatsis, Tom Grose

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction: PT vs WCC playing XI: WCC

James Seymour, Isaac Conway (c and wk), Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Muhammad Tahir, Samindara Madhushan, Himesh Sandaradura.

PT vs WCC Dream11 team

PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction

As per our PT vs WCC Dream 11 prediction, WCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction, PT vs WCC Dream11 top picks and PT vs WCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: NT CRICKET / YOUTUBE)