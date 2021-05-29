PT Vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Darwin ODD 2021 Preview

Pint Cricket Club INC and Waratah Cricket Club are set to square off against each other in the last game of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition 2021 final on Sunday, May 30. The match is set to be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 AM IST. Let's have a look at the PT vs WCC Dream11 team, PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction, alongside other details of this match.

PT vs WCC match preview

Waratah Cricket Club will head into the game as the top-ranked team on the Darwin ODD table while Pint Cricket Club INC are a close second to them ahead of their clash on Saturday. The Pint Cricket Club INC have gone on to record four wins from six matches in this season while Waratah Cricket Club has won five of their six games. Waratah Cricket Club also has a competitive advantage, having won all their three matches against Pint Cricket Club in the recent past. They will be hoping to continue on their positive record and record a fourth win over Pint Cricket Club on Sunday.

PT vs WCC Predicted Playing 11s

Pint Cricket Club INC - Jack Ramage Ben Speake, Blade Baxter, Lachlan Bangs, Cormac Hassett, Patrick Gallow, Thomas Grose, Joshua Neill, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Nawaz.

Waratah Cricket Club - Isaac Conway, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Austin Umpherston, Cooper Zobel, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Dylan Hunter, Madura Weerasinghe, Ryan Wilson, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Dilshan Gange.

PT vs WCC player record: top player picks

Pint Cricket Club INC will be looking to rely on their wicketkeeper Jack Ramage to help them pocket a win over Waratah Cricket Club. They could also look to bank on the services of Muhammad Nawaz and expected him to restrict the attacking batting sitting in Waratah Cricket Club's ranks as they look to record a win on Sunday

Waratah Cricket Club, on the other hand, will aim to call upon Udara Weerasinghe and expect the right-arm off-break bowler to spin his web to restrict Pint Cricket Club's batsmen. They also boast the likes of Austin Umpherston in their ranks, who enjoyed his time against Pint Cricket Club INC during the last meeting, which saw the right-handed batter smash 73 runs against them.

PT vs WCC Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Jack Ramage

Vice-Captain- Isaac Conway

PT vs WCC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers- Jack Ramage

Batsmen- Austin Umpherston, Ben Speake, Isaac Conway

All-Rounders- Lachlan Bangs, Udara Weerasinghe, Blade Baxter, Dylan Hunter

Bowlers- Madura Weerasinghe, Ryan Wilson, Muhammad Nawaz

PT vs WCC Dream11 Prediction

We expect WCC to come out as winners as per the PT vs WCC Dream11 prediction.

Note: The PT vs WCC player record and as a result, the PT vs WCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PT vs WCC Dream11 team and PT vs WCC prediction do not guarantee positive results.