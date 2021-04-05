Last Updated:

PU Vs MK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Pioltello United will take on Milan Kingsgrove in the inaugural contest of the ECS T10 Milan 2021 on Tuesday. Here is our PU vs MK Dream11 prediction.

PU vs MK Dream11 prediction

Pioltello United (PU) and Milan Kingsgrove (KW) will lock collide in the inaugural match of the ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5, at the Milan Cricket Ground. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PU vs MK match prediction, top picks for PU vs MK playing 11 and the PU vs MK Dream11 team.

PU vs MK live: PU vs MK match prediction and preview

The European Cricket Series has enthralled fans with some exciting T10 matches in the recent past. A total of eight teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the inaugural Rome edition of the ECS T10 League. The competition kicks off on April 5 and the participating teams are scheduled to battle it out in 24 matches.

Pioltello United will take on Milan Kingsgrove in the opening fixture of the tournament. The sides will be keen to come up with a strong performance in the first match as they look to claim crucial winning points. A high-octane T10 clash is on the cards considering the impressive line-ups of the two teams. 

PU vs MK Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for PU vs MK Dream11 team

Pioltello United: Ahmed Khan, Anees Aslam, Farooq Mohammad, Majid Safi, Vissal Hussain, Abdullah Khan, Farhan Bhatti, Kamran Khan, Tayab Sohail, Umer Khayam, Abbas Khan, Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Husnain Kabeer, Raza Noor, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Imran Haider, Sami Ullah.

Milan Kingsgrove: Ahmed Muhammad, Dian De Silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Hasith Bellanthuda, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasith Vithanage, Michele Batista, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Ganesh Puri, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Rajeewa Balsuriya, Shaveen Bandara, Waqar Tauqeer, Ahmad Raza, Ali Usman, Deshan Fernando, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Joy Perera, Ranhlug Arney Nisal, Warnakulasuriya Tharindo Niman Fernando, Anton Rodrigo, Kamal Kariyaswasam, Sadeeth Varadharaj.

PU vs MK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PU vs MK playing 11

  • A Usman
  • A Muhammad
  • A Khan
  • I Haider 

PU vs MK match prediction: PU vs MK Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: I Haider

Batsmen: A Muhammad, D Samarawickrama, V Hussain

All-rounders: A Khan (VC), A Usman (C), A Aslam, H Ansari 

Bowlers: A Khan, D Fernando, S Bandara 

PU vs MK live: PU vs MK Dream11 prediction

As per our PU vs MK Dream11 prediction, Pioltello United will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The PU vs MK Dream11 prediction, top picks, and PU vs MK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PU vs MK match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

