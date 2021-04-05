PU Vs MK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Pioltello United (PU) and Milan Kingsgrove (KW) will lock collide in the inaugural match of the ECS T10 Milan on Monday, April 5, at the Milan Cricket Ground. The match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our PU vs MK match prediction, top picks for PU vs MK playing 11 and the PU vs MK Dream11 team.
The European Cricket Series has enthralled fans with some exciting T10 matches in the recent past. A total of eight teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the inaugural Rome edition of the ECS T10 League. The competition kicks off on April 5 and the participating teams are scheduled to battle it out in 24 matches.
Pioltello United will take on Milan Kingsgrove in the opening fixture of the tournament. The sides will be keen to come up with a strong performance in the first match as they look to claim crucial winning points. A high-octane T10 clash is on the cards considering the impressive line-ups of the two teams.
We need some chips with that dip ðŸŸðŸ¤¤April 5, 2021
Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj
FanCode ECS Italy, Venice. Action now moves to Milan. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 @FedCricket pic.twitter.com/BS0JtSLtib
Pioltello United: Ahmed Khan, Anees Aslam, Farooq Mohammad, Majid Safi, Vissal Hussain, Abdullah Khan, Farhan Bhatti, Kamran Khan, Tayab Sohail, Umer Khayam, Abbas Khan, Haseeb Ansari, Hunain Ansari, Husnain Kabeer, Raza Noor, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Imran Haider, Sami Ullah.
Milan Kingsgrove: Ahmed Muhammad, Dian De Silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Hasith Bellanthuda, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasith Vithanage, Michele Batista, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Ganesh Puri, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Rajeewa Balsuriya, Shaveen Bandara, Waqar Tauqeer, Ahmad Raza, Ali Usman, Deshan Fernando, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Joy Perera, Ranhlug Arney Nisal, Warnakulasuriya Tharindo Niman Fernando, Anton Rodrigo, Kamal Kariyaswasam, Sadeeth Varadharaj.
Wicketkeepers: I Haider
Batsmen: A Muhammad, D Samarawickrama, V Hussain
All-rounders: A Khan (VC), A Usman (C), A Aslam, H Ansari
Bowlers: A Khan, D Fernando, S Bandara
As per our PU vs MK Dream11 prediction, Pioltello United will be the favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.