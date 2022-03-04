Pujara & Rahane Fails To Impress In Ranji Trophy After Getting Dropped From Team India

Once considered the backbone of India's middle-order in Test format until last season, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are currently struggling to make their way in the national test squad. Recently, both the players were asked to play Ranji Trophy by the Indian selectors headed Chetan Sharma following a poor display with the bat in their games last year. However, Pujara and Rahane are even struggling to score big runs in Ranji though both the batters' run-scoring mettle backed their inclusion in the squad. Both the players alongside Ishant Sharma were recently dropped to Grade B after they failed to perform well in the Indian jersey. The trio used to receive Rs 5 crores each per year, but from now on, they will be getting Rs 3 crores annually from the BCCI.

The last time India took the field in a Test match without the services of Rahane and Pujara was during their tour of Australia in 2011. While Rahane was a member of the squad, he did not appear in any of the games and spent most of his time warming the bench. Pujara, on the other hand, was not even included in the team, nonetheless in the starting lineup.

Rahane and Pujara's Ranji Trophy performance

In the ongoing Ranji tournament, playing for Mumbai against Odhisha, Rahane got dismissed for a golden duck. Notably, this was the second time in the last four innings wherein Rahane departed without disturbing the scorecard. The season has been on and off for Rahane as he has scored good runs in some innings whereas performed below par in a few others. He helped his team to win the game against Goa by scoring a half-century in the second innings. In the very first Ranji match of this year, Rahane scored a brilliant century against his former batting partner Pujara's Saurashtra team.

Meanwhile, Pujara is also struggling with the bat having scored below-par runs in the tournament. In the first game against Mumbai, the former No.3 Indian batter departed without adding a single run whereas he slammed a match-saving 91 runs in the second innings. Playing the second match against Odisha, the batter did not cause much trouble and departed after scoring 8 runs. The expectations among Pujara's fans were high before the third game of Ranji against Goa but the batter could not bank on his good start as he departed adding 28 runs.

During the toss against Sri Lanka today, the newly inducted Team India Captain Rohit Sharma spoke about his former teammates and said, “Yeah look, whenever there are changes in the squad, it's always a fresh start for the guys who are coming in and it’s never easy. But you know, those guys who are going to replace these two guys, Pujara and Rahane, I mean you know those guys have done exceedingly well.”

Image: AP