PUD Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Puducherry (PUD) will go up against Mumbai (MUM) in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction, probable PUD vs MUM playing 11 and PUD vs MUM Dream11 team.
Mumbai are currently leading the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D standings with eight points. Shreyas Iyer and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Puducherry, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past two games.
Sheldon Jackson(w), Damodaren Rohit(c), Suresh Kumar, Paras Dogra, Andrew Subikshan, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv, Sagar Udeshi, Raghu Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Fabid Ahmed, S Karthik, Santha Moorthy, S Ashwath, Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Baskaran Surendar
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Mumbai will come out on top in this contest.
VIjay Hazare Trophy— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) February 23, 2021
Mumbai v Maharashtra
23rd Feb '21
Result: Mumbai won by 6 wkts
Scoresheet: https://t.co/oCShVX4b7n
Note: The PUD vs MUM match prediction and PUD vs MUM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUD vs MUM Dream11 team and PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
