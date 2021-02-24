PUD Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Puducherry (PUD) will go up against Mumbai (MUM) in the upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Here's a look at our PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction, probable PUD vs MUM playing 11 and PUD vs MUM Dream11 team.

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: PUD vs MUM Dream11 preview

Mumbai are currently leading the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D standings with eight points. Shreyas Iyer and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Puducherry, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past two games.

PUD vs MUM live: PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: PUD vs MUM Dream11 team, squad list

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Puducherry squad

Sheldon Jackson(w), Damodaren Rohit(c), Suresh Kumar, Paras Dogra, Andrew Subikshan, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv, Sagar Udeshi, Raghu Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Fabid Ahmed, S Karthik, Santha Moorthy, S Ashwath, Govindaraajan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Baskaran Surendar

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Mumbai squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Akash Parkar, Sairaj Patil, Prashant Solanki, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut, Chinmay Sutar

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: PUD vs MUM Dream11 team, top picks

Puducherry: Paras Dogra, Damodaren Rohit, Pankaj Singh

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni

PUD vs MUM Dream11 prediction: PUD vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

Batsmen: Paras Dogra, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw

All-Rounders: Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Damodaren Rohit (vc)

Bowlers: Pankaj Singh, Ashith Rajiv, Dhawal Kulkarni

PUD vs MUM live: PUD vs MUM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Mumbai will come out on top in this contest.

VIjay Hazare Trophy



Mumbai v Maharashtra



23rd Feb '21



Result: Mumbai won by 6 wkts



Scoresheet: https://t.co/oCShVX4b7n — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) February 23, 2021

