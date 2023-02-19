Pujara Gets Special Jersey Signed From Australian Skipper For Achieving 100 Test Landmark

Australian captain Pat Cummins gifted a signed jersey to Cheteshwar Pujara to commemorate the occasion of his 100th Test in Delhi. The shirt contains autographs from members of Australian cricket and it also reflects Pujara's journey throughout all the ups and downs. A message has also been embedded by the visitors for the 35-year-old batsman, "Thanks for all the great battles."

Cheteswar Pujara celebrated his 100th Test in style as he took the winning shot to provide the Men in Blue with a 2-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The batsman stood firm on a tricky surface and this could be a big boost for the team as they inch closer to booking a berth in the World Test Championship final.

Despite winning the Test, Pujara lamented about not getting enough runs for himself as he was picked up by Nathan Lyon for a duck in the first inning. ”It’s been a great Test match, unfortunately I didn’t get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests.

”I thought we’ll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that. We were a bit disappointed at yesterday’s bowling, we conceded a bit too many runs, but they were excellent today."

He further added, ”It’s not an ideal shot to play because of the low bounce, but I have practiced playing it a lot. I try to use my feet, it’s always better to play in that manner on such turning wickets.

”Not really, it’s the initial phase, you need to get the pace of the pitch, some balls spun, some went straight on – once you’re in, after 30-35 balls, you’ll get to a situation where you can play your shots with confidence."

India will now face Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy which is scheduled to be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.