Pujara Gives Fans A Glimpse Of 'quarantine View' As Team India Prepare For WTC Final

The Indian team is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The India tour of England will feature a total of 6 Test matches which includes the WTC Final and the 5-match Test series against England. After spending a 2-week quarantine period in Mumbai, both the Indian men’s and women’s cricket team have arrived in London on Thursday.

Pujara gives a glimpse from his hotel room balcony

Several players from the team India squad shared their travel update upon arriving in Southampton on Thursday. Recently, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has shared a glimpse from his hotel room balcony at the Ageas Bowl where the Indian team is staying ahead of the WTC Final 2021. Pujara shared 2 pictures on his Instagram account where he was seen relaxing in his hotel room balcony in the first picture.

The second picture displayed a complete scenic view of the Ageas Bowl including the pitch where the WTC Final 2021 will be played. Cheteshwar Pujara’s wrote in the caption that his quarantine room view couldn’t have gotten any better. Pujara’s excitement to play in the WTC Final was evident from his caption when he also wrote that he couldn’t wait to get on the field.

India squad in London ahead of India vs New Zealand Final

The hotel rooms of the Indian players are adjacent to the Ageas bowl stadium due to which they are enjoying the view of the stadium from their balconies. Earlier, players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Wriddhiman Saha had also shared the pictures from their hotel room balconies. Upon their arrival in London, the Indian players had to get themselves tested by the RT-PCR test and the players have begun their quarantine period in their hotel room ahead of the WTC Final.

Where to watch WTC Final in India?

The World Test Championship Final broadcast in India will be done by the Star Sports Network. The WTC Final 2021 is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. For all the fans wondering where to watch WTC Final in India, they can tune into the array of Star Sports channels for the live telecast. The World Test Championship Final broadcast in India is also available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can join the live streaming through the app or the website.

India vs New Zealand Final schedule

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team has also begun with the 2-match Test series against England from June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: Cheteshwar Pujara Instagram