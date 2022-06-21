Pujara Or Gill, Who Will Open Alongside Rohit Sharma In India's England Test Series?

Team India has already hit the ground running in England as they prepare to take on England in the all-important one-off Test match. Ahead of the tour the Men in Blue suffered a major blow with KL Rahul being ruled out due to injury. The Lucknow Supergiants captain was set to lead Team India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa only to suffer a groin injury ahead of the first match. While no replacement named in place of KL Rahul, the Indian cricket team has dropped a major hint on the batter who will open alongside Rohit Sharma in England.

England vs India Test Series: Shubman Gill likely to open with Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul's absence for the one-off Test comes as a serious blow for Team India as he played a very important role in India's success last year. The opener was the third-highest run-scorer in the series with 315 runs in four matches which included a century at Lord's. With Mayank Agarwal not added to the squad, the toss for the opening slot was between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Instagram handle of the Indian Cricket Team posted a video of Rohit and Gill practising in the nets at Leicestershire, where they are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match from June 24. The video was captioned, '#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session.'

All you need to know about India tour of England

The England vs India clash at Edgbaston is the final match of last year's series. The final Test was initially supposed to take place at Manchester but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian team. Before the postponement, India was leading the series 2-1 and a win or draw in the upcoming match will seal a historic series victory for the team their first on English soil since 2007.

The one-off Test will be played between July 1-5, the series will also comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is which will be played across six venues. The 1st T20I will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The second T20I will be taking place on July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, while the third match will happen on July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Comin got ODI series the 1st ODI match will be played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively.