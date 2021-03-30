Puma India Beats Rivals In Top Strategic Cricket Deal Due To Virat Kohli; Details Revealed

Puma, the German footwear brand, has signed a multi-year deal with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The franchise confirmed the same on their social media accounts just days prior to the launch of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. With the signing, PUMA is now the only global sports brand to be currently associated with any of the eight IPL franchises.

PUMA will now be the official kit partners of the RCB franchise in the IPL 2021 season. On the development, RCB captain Virat Kohli said that its “great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family”. Kohli opined that PUMA’s “extensive distribution network” and “great quality products” will help fans to gain access to RCB merchandises from across the country.

Remarkably, the legendary cricketer himself is associated with the brand. The Kohli Puma shoes deal was first signed back in 2017. Through the signing, he became the first Indian cricketer to land a â‚¹100 crore deal from a single brand.

Incidentally, Puma replaces the Kohli-backed Wrogn as the team's official merchandise partner. In an official statement, PUMA India Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said that they are excited to partner up with the RCB. According to him, the Virat Kohli-led side is “one of the most popular teams” of the league. The PUMA India official further added that their brand ethos coupled with RCB’s growing fan base made them their ideal partner for the deal.

RCB 2021 campaign: Team and schedule

On January 20, the RCB franchise retained 14 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and uncapped Indian cricketers like KS Bharat and Rajat Patidar. Here is a list of all RCB players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth â‚¹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

