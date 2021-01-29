PUN Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy SF 2 Preview

Punjab (PUN) will take on Baroda (BRD) in Semi-final No. 2 of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The match will be played on Friday, January 29 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PUN vs BRD live action will commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our PUN vs BRD match prediction, probable PUN vs BRD playing 11 and PUN vs BRD Dream11 team.

PUN vs BRD live: PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season premiered on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. The 12th edition of the tournament launched India’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season. A total of 38 teams were divided into six groups as they faced each other in a round-robin format.

The upcoming game between Punjab and Baroda is the second semi-final match of this year’s competition. Punjab ended their Elite Group A campaign by winning all five of their matches and they later romped through Karnataka in the quarter-final to march into the semi-finals. On the other hand, Baroda topped the Elite Group C table with an unbeaten run and they pipped Haryana in the quarter-final.

Punjab sets semi-final date with Baroda with win over Karnataka, watch video

PUN vs BRD match prediction: PUN vs BRD Dream11 team, squad list

PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction: PUN squad

Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (w), Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh and Rohan Marwaha.

PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction: BRD squad

Kedar Devdhar (c), Smit Patel (w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Chintal Gandhi.

PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PUN vs BRD playing 11

Kedar Devdhar

Lukman Meriwala

Mandeep Singh

Sandeep Sharma

PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction: PUN vs BRD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Simran Singh

Batsmen – Kedar Devdhar (c), Mandeep Singh (vc), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vishnu Solanki

All-rounders – Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma, Lukman Meriwala, Siddarth Kaul

PUN vs BRD Dream11 prediction

According to our PUN vs BRD match prediction, Punjab are favourites to win the game.

