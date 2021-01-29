PUN Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy SF 2 Preview

Quick links:
Punjab (PUN) will take on Baroda (BRD) in Semi-final No. 2 of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. The match will be played on Friday, January 29 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The PUN vs BRD live action will commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at our PUN vs BRD match prediction, probable PUN vs BRD playing 11 and PUN vs BRD Dream11 team.
The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season premiered on January 10 and will conclude on January 31. The 12th edition of the tournament launched India’s 2020-21 domestic cricket season. A total of 38 teams were divided into six groups as they faced each other in a round-robin format.
The upcoming game between Punjab and Baroda is the second semi-final match of this year’s competition. Punjab ended their Elite Group A campaign by winning all five of their matches and they later romped through Karnataka in the quarter-final to march into the semi-finals. On the other hand, Baroda topped the Elite Group C table with an unbeaten run and they pipped Haryana in the quarter-final.
Punjab march into the semifinals! 👌👌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021
The Mandeep Singh-led unit put up a fine show and beat Karnataka by nine wickets at the Motera Stadium in the #QF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20. 👍👍 #KARvPUN
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/pOwe3Zwyuo pic.twitter.com/Yt3Cns6S7b
Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh (w), Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh and Rohan Marwaha.
Kedar Devdhar (c), Smit Patel (w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya and Chintal Gandhi.
Kedar Devdhar
Lukman Meriwala
Mandeep Singh
Sandeep Sharma
Wicketkeeper – Simran Singh
Batsmen – Kedar Devdhar (c), Mandeep Singh (vc), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vishnu Solanki
All-rounders – Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma, Lukman Meriwala, Siddarth Kaul
According to our PUN vs BRD match prediction, Punjab are favourites to win the game.
