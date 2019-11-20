PUN Vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates, Match News And More Details

The upcoming Super League match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will be played at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat. Their 20-overs fixture will be played on Thursday, November 21, and it is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

A look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures and teams which is all set to commence on November 8.#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/Z6OQwigA7T — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

PUN vs JHA Dream11 preview

The ongoing 11th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began with a game between Andhra and Bihar on November 8. The tournament will continue the ongoing 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season, which was started with the Duleep Trophy this August. 38 teams are participating in the domestic T20 event, which features 154 matches across the round-robin, super league and knockout stages.

INDIA B are the WINNERs of Deodhar Trophy as they beat India C by 51 runs in the final at Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/dL56rPRLLD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2019

PUN vs JHA squad details

PUN Squad

Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sharad Lumba, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Krishan Alang

JHA Squad

Saurabh Tiwary, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Kumar Deobrat, Anand Singh, Monu Kumar, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan (c and wk), Vivekanand Tiwari, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Supriyo Chakraborty

PUN vs JHA Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Ishan Kishan (Vice-Captain)

All-rounder – Utkarsh Singh

Batsmen – Shubman Gill (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Virat Singh, Sharad Lumba, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

