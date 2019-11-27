PUN Vs MUM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Details

Punjab will face Mumbai in a Super League Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Wednesday, November 27 at 6:30 PM IST. Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai and Mandeep Singh will lead Punjab. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

PUN vs MUM squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Mumbai:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Sujit Nayak, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Atif Attarwala, and Kruthik Hanagavadi.

Punjab:

Mandeep Singh (captain), Anmol Malhotra (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nikhil Chaudhary, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Sharad Lumba, Simran Singh, and Krishan Alang.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 top picks

Wicket-keepers: Aditya Tare

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounders: Shubham Ranjane, Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 prediction and form guide

Mumbai are currently third in the Super League Group B standings and have won two out of their three games. Their last game was against Karnataka and Mumbai won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen were Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw. Their best bowlers were Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube.

Punjab are currently fourth in the Super League Group B standings and have won one out of their three games. Their last game was against Tamil Nadu and the latter won by four wickets. Their best batsmen were Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Mayank Markande. Their best bowlers were Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Markande.

Hence, Mumbai start as favourites to win this game.

