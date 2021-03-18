PUN-W Vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021

The Punjab Women will take on the Mumbai Women in the 71st match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Emerald High School Ground, Indore on March 19, 2021. Here is our PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 prediction, PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 team and PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 top picks.

PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With a lull in international women's cricket, Indian fans can tune into the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 to watch their states battle it out for the prestigious title. The tournament consists of 37 teams that have been split into five elite groups and one plate group. The two teams for this match - Punjab and Mumbai - are part of Elite Group 'D' along with Baroda, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Nagaland.

After beginning their campaign at the tournament with a dominant 3-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh, the Mumbai Women fell cheaply at the hands of Kerala, taking the hit of a 47-run loss. However, the side will be coming into this match off of an unbelievable victory that saw them reduce Nagaland to 17/all out in 17.4 overs. Currently in second place on the table behind MP due to a difference in net run rate, Mumbai will hope to win both their remaining matches and end at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Women, currently in penultimate place on the table, will be buoyed by the addition of Harmanpreet Kaur to the side. The team won their first game at the tournament against Nagaland but have winless since. They will be coming into this game with losses against Baroda and Kerala and are unlikely to make it to the next round even if they win their remaining fixtures.

PUN-W vs MUM-W playing 11 prediction

Punjab Women - Jasia Akhter, Ridhima Aggarwal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia (c) (w), Parveen Khan, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Babita Meena, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour

Mumbai Women - Esha Oza, Sanika Chalke, Vrushali Bhagat, Riya Chaudhari (w), Manjiri Gawade, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare(c), Janhvi Kate, Fatima Jaffer, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor

PUN-W vs MUM-W Key Players

Punjab Women - Harpreet Dhillon, Tania Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Women - Esha Oza, Vrushali Bhagat, Manali Dakshini

PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tania Bhatia

Batters: Vrushali Bhagat, Esha Oza, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-Rounders: Manali Dakshini, Shweta Haranhalli, Harpreet Dhillon

Bowlers: Komalpreet Kour, Manjiri Gawade, Kanika Ahuja, Sayali Satghare

PUN-W vs MUM-W match prediction

According to our PUN-W vs MUM-W match prediction, Mumbai Women will win this match.

Note: The PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 prediction and PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 team and PUN-W vs MUM-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tania Bhatia Twitter