Punjab Kings Give Preview Of Their 'reel' Action Ahead Of IPL 2021 In Intra-squad Match

It seems that the Punjab Kings players might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday as they were seen sweating it out during a recent practice session just days before their first game of this season.

'Reel match before the real one'

It so happened that Punjab had posted a video of their players toiling hard in an intra-squad warm-up match as they look to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm ahead of the 14th edition of the marquee tournament. In the video, all players of PBKS are trying to give their best shot on the field during the warm-up match in all three departments of the game- batting, bowling & fielding. At the end of the video, all of the participants can be seen giving high-fives.

The video was captioned by the 2014 runners-up as 'Here’s a highlight of our reel match before the real one'

Watch the video of Punjab's intra-squad practice session here:

Punjab in IPL 2021

The 2014 finalists will be looking to have an impactful season this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab have not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition where they had made their first-ever final appearance but went down to Kolkata in a last-over thriller. The KL Rahul-led side will be hoping for a revival in fortunes this year as they look to prolong their stay in the marquee tournament beyond the group stages.

A new-look Punjab franchise (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab prior to this season) will be eager to make a mark straight away when they lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen whether 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle will be getting a game in the season-opener.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on Friday, April 9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians will be facing the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the curtain-raiser.

(Image Courtesy: @PunjabKingsIPL/Twitter)